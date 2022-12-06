COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a multi-state settlement with used car dealer CarMax on Monday, which will require the company to provide additional safety information on vehicles it is selling.

CarMax will be required “to disclose open (unrepaired) recalls related to the safety of its used vehicles” prior to purchase, according to a release from the AG’s office. The information will be linked in online posts and available via QR codes affixed to cars in lots.

Additionally, CarMax is required to “present the consumer with copies of any open recalls and obtain the consumer’s signature on that standalone disclosure document before presenting any other sales paperwork.” The vehicles also will not be represented as “safe.”

Consumers can also check for recalls at this link.

SC will receive $41,500 from the $1 million settlement.