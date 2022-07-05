ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Anderson County man died a day after the vehicle he was in was hit by another vehicle being pursued by law enforcement, the Anderson County Coroner’s Office said.

Joseph Francis Garnder, 72, of Iva, was killed in the collision, which happened about 10:40 p.m. Sunday on Highway 81 South, the coroner’s office said.

Gardner was a passenger in a vehicle traveling north on Highway 81, according to the coroner’s office. The vehicle was rear-ended by the vehicle being pursued by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Iva Police Department.

Gardner was flown to a nearby hospital but died late Monday afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.