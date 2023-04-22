TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) — The Travelers Rest Police Department is looking for ways to help the environment while cracking down on violators.

As a result, the department recently added two new Teslas to its patrol fleet.

“What we have decided to do here in the city is a pilot program for electric patrol vehicles,” Police Chief Ben Ford said. “These two vehicles behind me were the first two that we’re giving a shot.”

Ford is spearheading a new initiative, hoping to go green with the addition of new electric vehicles.

“We really want to try to do our part to see if we can save on money for the city,” he said.

The Teslas have been at the department for about a year but were not “street ready” until recently.

Officers said the Teslas have unique features, like a quick, assisted stop that allows them to focus more on the vehicles while they are in pursuit.

“The safety features on here lets me focus on the vehicle in front of me,” Officer Henry Blake said. “It has early warning stop detection, so if I’m getting too close to the vehicle in pursuit it actually starts breaking even more for me so I’m not so much focused on my driving, per se, but the vehicle in front of me.”

If you have traveled through Travelers Rest, the chances are, you have seen or even encountered one of their officers.

“What I’m basically looking for is speeders because our speed limit downtown is 25 mph,” Blake said. “Most people get kind of thrown off when they are coming off a high-speed area. We are looking for those violators and also registrations that have expired on vehicle tags and just various other violations that occur when people are out and about.”

While it is not recommended to run from the police, officers said the new vehicles make it harder to do.

“These cars are very quick,” Ford said. “We don’t do a lot of chasing over long distances. But when we need to catch the violator, we can catch them quicker in these cars.”

Even with all of the added features, officers said it’s not much different than driving a typical patrol car — other than it being electric and having a lower maintenance bill.

“In the past year, we have spent zero on maintenance. There’s no oil in them. There’s no fuel for them. They are full electric, nothing but electricity,” Ford said.

That’s one of the reasons Ford thinks the vehicles will pay for themselves in the long run.

“We anticipate in four to five years, that extra that we paid upfront will equal out what we paid in fuel, oil changes, etcetera,” Ford said.

Of course, when you hear the name Tesla, you may think about the price tag.

Compared with other vehicles, police said you may be surprised.

“The cost of Ford Explorers, the police vehicles, have went up drastically,” Ford said. “The difference in a Tesla Model Y and a Ford Explorer is only a few thousand dollars now. If it turns out to not be a good thing, then of course we’ll back up and try something new. If it is a great thing, than maybe other agencies will follow suit.”

Ford said they are looking into adding more Teslas to their fleet with hopes of saving the city even more money.