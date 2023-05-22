NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A man wanted by North Charleston police in a possible kidnapping should be considered armed and dangerous, police said on Sunday.

The FBI is also involved in the search for Michael Burham, who also has warrants out of New York for rape and is a suspect in a homicide investigation, police said.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity,” said Harve Jacobs, a spokesman for North Charleston police.

Burham was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, blue jeans and a light-colored t-shirt. Police think he may no longer have facial hair and that he likely has changed his hairstyle.

Police were initially dispatched to a business on Rivers Avenue where they met with two victims who said they live in Pennsylvania and were kidnapped from their homes and driven to North Charleston by the suspect.

Police said anyone who sees Burham should call 911.