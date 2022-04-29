CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department on Thursday responded to a report of a stabbing at a recreation complex on Johns Island.

According to Charleston County Dispatch, police were sent at about 7:30 p.m. to the recreation complex at Haut Gap Middle School on Bohicket Road.

Police said that while details are still preliminary, it appears the incident involved two males who knew each other. One of the males stabbed the other in the back, then ran.

The victim is expected to survive.