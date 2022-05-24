SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A truck belonging to a Spartanburg cemetery and recently loaded with gravestones has been reported stolen.

The truck, a red 1994 Ford F350, belonged to Greenlawn Memorial Gardens on Fernwood Glendale Road in Spartanburg, police said. It was taken from a maintenance shop for the mortuary between Sunday afternoon and early Monday.

Police responded to Floyd’s Greenlawn Chapel, a funeral home on East Main Street, Monday and found out that the truck had recently been loaded with three gravestones. The same vehicle had been stolen recently as well, according to a police report.

While two gates blocking the property and road entrances were locked, the keys were left inside the vehicle. Police said it’s unclear whether the gates were “forced through,” or still displayed damage from previous incidents.

The cab of the truck is red with a dark blue driver-side door and includes a black flatbed deck with a white boom used for lifting and lowering the gravestones.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 888-274-6372 or Spartanburg police 864-596-2035.