MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been charged after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and dumping the ashes of her dead child in the trash, according to Mount Pleasant police.

Joseph Oberlies had been placed on trespass notice after threatening multiple times to break into the woman’s home on Dingle Road, and he was caught on video entering the home at about 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 3.

The woman, who wasn’t home at the time, told police that while he was inside, he damaged her flat-screen TV with a hammer and threw an urn with the child’s ashes in the trash. She said that Oberlies knew the child’s ashes were in the urn.

She said that she was afraid if they had been home, Oberlies would have killed them, citing previous violent tendencies.

Mount Pleasant police confirmed that Oberlies is currently out on a $115,000 bond after being accused of assault and battery and assaulting jail staff with bodily fluids.

Oberlies initially denied trespassing at the home, but once police told him they had video evidence, he said that he “was black-out drunk and does not remember.”

Police said that while they were at the scene, Oberlies texted the victim and asked her not to press charges. She told police that she wanted to but feared he would retaliate. She also said that she did not feel comfortable in her home and would be staying with family and filing a restraining order.

Oberlies was charged with burglary and destruction or desecration of human remains. He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center and later released on a $60,000 bond.