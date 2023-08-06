NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston Police officer is facing charges related to sexual conduct with a minor, according to a statement from North Charleston officials.

David Don Watson, Jr. was arrested Saturday by the Mount Pleasant Police Department on allegations of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor in the 3rd degree.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and North Charleston Police Chief Greg Gomes released the following statement regarding Watson’s arrest:

“The City of North Charleston expresses its deepest concern regarding recent allegations of the off-duty conduct of Officer David Don Watson, Jr.,” the statement began.

“The City of North Charleston Police Department has taken immediate action and terminated Watson, and we are also fully cooperating with the MPPD’s investigation. Watson worked as a School Resource Officer at Charleston County Academic Magnet, however, this incident did not involve a student.”

“It is our duty to uphold the highest standards of law enforcement. The safety and well-being of our community, especially our minors, are of paramount importance. The public is encouraged to bring all concerns to our attention. Such concerns are investigated, and appropriate action will be taken. Our commitment to the truth and the safety of our community remains unwavering.”