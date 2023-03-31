CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina’s political leaders took to social media in the hours after news broke about former President Donald Trump being indicted by a New York grand jury on charges connected to hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster said he saw nothing reasonable, honorable, legal, or ethical about the investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“I am afraid we have not seen this type of reckless behavior by a prosecutor since that disgraced North Carolina district attorney was disbarred for trying to prosecute the Duke lacrosse team.” McMaster said.

South Carolina Republican presidential candidates Nikki Haley, a former governor who also served as ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, said “this is more about revenge than it is about justice.”

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham called the indictment a “shocking and dangerous day for the Rule of Law in America.”

“This is one of the most irresponsible decisions in American history by any prosecutor,” Graham said, while also predicting that Trump will “win in court and win at the ballot box.”

South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, a Democrat, said “today is a solemn day for our nation. The indictment of a former president, someone who should act in accordance with the highest of standards.”

He added that Trump will be afforded due process just like any other person.

“I trust that the outcome of this case will be unaffected by the defendant’s previous high position, Clyburg said. “The eyes of the world are watching.”