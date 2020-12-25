South Carolina prison employees to get COVID-19 hazard bonus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina prison guards and other employees are getting a $500 bonus in their paychecks the week of Christmas.

Officials say the extra money is a well-deserved reward for working through the COVID-19 pandemic. Corrections Department Director Bryan Stirling told The State newspaper the bonuses come from money saved because the prison system has 1,300 vacant jobs.

The director says more than 3,900 guards, medical workers, food service employees and others who work directly with inmates will get the $500. Stirling says prison workers are heroes who risk their lives just like people who work in hospitals.

More than 660 South Carolina prison employees have been infected with COVID-19, and two have died.