South Carolina program offers fire alarm alternative for those who are hard of hearing

CONWAY, SC – (WBTW) The Fire Safe South Carolina organization reports more than 750,000 people in the Palmetto State couldn’t hear a traditional smoke alarm.

Bed shakers are a fire alarm that work to detect smoke and fires by listening for a traditional alarm, but alert people of the emergency a different way.

Designed for those who are deaf or hard of hearing, bed shakers flash a bright light, emit a low frequency noise and vibrate to get the attention of someone.

Assistant Fire Chief at the Conway Fire Department, Jeremy Carter, tells News13, bed shakers are free to those who medically qualify and local fire departments across the state will come out to set them up.

To see if you or someone you know qualifies for a bed shaker, or to apply, click here.