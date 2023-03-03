GREENVILLE, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Greenville County woman who told reportedly medical personnel that she took a pill to abort her fetus in October 2021 has been charged with soliciting or performing an abortion.

According to a Greenville Police Department incident report, emergency personnel took the woman to St. Francis Hospital with labor pains. The woman, whose name has not been released, was 33 years old at the time and reportedly told medical personnel that she took an abortion pill in an attempt to abort her fetus.

She delivered a stillborn baby girl that was determined to be at 25 weeks and four days gestation. A death investigation revealed that she obtained and consumed the pill illegally.

Reportedly, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office reported the incident to Greenville Police.

Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network Chief Executive Officer Ann Warner thinks the woman’s case could signify things to come.

“South Carolina has a long history of charging women for pregnancy outcomes,” Warner said. “We’re one of only a couple of states that have a statute that makes it illegal to perform a self-managed abortion. And that has been used to prosecute women over the years.”

‘If, When, How,’ a reproductive justice organization, says South Carolina has previously prosecuted three women for involuntary or voluntary pregnancy loss since 2004. .

South Carolina currently bans abortions at about 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Just weeks ago, the South Carolina House passed a bill 83-31 to restrict abortion procedures; leaders removed a clause in January that would have allowed a woman to be prosecuted for having an abortion.

Rep. Heather Bauer is fighting the legislation with her own women’s rights bill.

“I don’t believe handcuffs belong in health care,” Bauer said. “I think that the majority of my colleagues don’t believe that either. Most people who have an abortion already have at least one child. So threatening to arrest them, jail time, and having a criminal record doesn’t just hurt them. It hurts the entire family and community.”

Bauer is urging neighbors to call their local legislators and let them know how crucial access to wide-ranging health care is important to the entire state.

Warner says the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network is bridging the gap between the people who will be most affected by these bills and those who have the power to stop them.

“We are actively working at the statehouse with lawmakers to also implore them to stop any further bills from passing and to instead focus our efforts on legislation that will help make people healthier, safer, and more economically secure,” Warner said.