South Carolina ranks 4th least independent state, study finds

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina ranks as the 4th least independent state, based on a new study from WalletHub that ranked states based on their own self-reliance.

The study looked at several metrics, such as consumer finances, the government, job market, international trade, and vices such as drinking and smoking. South Carolina ranked 40th in financial dependency, 41st in government dependency, 16th in job market dependency, 50th in international trade dependency, and 12th in vice dependency.

The least independent states are Louisiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Alaska. The most independent states are Utah, Colorado, Nebraska, Virginia, and Kansas, according to the study.

South Carolina also has the 3rd highest percentage of state GDP generated by exports to other countries, according to the study. The state also has the 5th highest percentage of jobs supported by exported goods.

Full ranking

Rank State Score 1 Utah 66.77 2 Colorado 64.80 3 Nebraska 63.58 4 Virginia 62.90 5 Kansas 62.58 6 Idaho 61.97 7 South Dakota 60.79 8 Washington 60.54 9 Minnesota 60.09 10 Delaware 60.01 11 Wisconsin 59.96 12 Massachusetts 59.94 13 Florida 59.69 14 New Hampshire 59.59 15 Iowa 59.14 16 Montana 58.76 17 Oklahoma 57.93 18 Wyoming 57.60 19 Maryland 57.04 20 North Carolina 57.03 21 California 56.48 22 New Jersey 55.88 23 Hawaii 55.42 24 Missouri 54.46 25 Arizona 54.23 26 Vermont 54.21 27 North Dakota 54.20 28 New York 53.94 29 Georgia 53.51 30 Connectictu 52.98 31 Maine 52.76 32 Pennsylvania 52.75 33 Oregon 52.64 34 Rhode Island 52.63 35 Arkansas 52.57 36 Ohio 51.50 37 Nevada 50.59 38 Illinois 50.58 39 Texas 49.81 40 Michigan 49.50 41 New Mexico 48.03 42 Tennessee 47.48 43 Alabama 45.33 44 West Virginia 45.31 45 Indiana 45.13 46 Alaska 42.98 47 South Carolina 42.00 48 Mississippi 41.30 49 Kentucky 36.61 50 Louisiana 35.95 Source: WalletHub

View the full ranking for each metric and the methodology on WalletHub.