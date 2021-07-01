South Carolina ranks 4th least independent state, study finds

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina ranks as the 4th least independent state, based on a new study from WalletHub that ranked states based on their own self-reliance.
The study looked at several metrics, such as consumer finances, the government, job market, international trade, and vices such as drinking and smoking. South Carolina ranked 40th in financial dependency, 41st in government dependency, 16th in job market dependency, 50th in international trade dependency, and 12th in vice dependency.
The least independent states are Louisiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Alaska. The most independent states are Utah, Colorado, Nebraska, Virginia, and Kansas, according to the study.
South Carolina also has the 3rd highest percentage of state GDP generated by exports to other countries, according to the study. The state also has the 5th highest percentage of jobs supported by exported goods.
Full ranking
|Rank
|State
|Score
|1
|Utah
|66.77
|2
|Colorado
|64.80
|3
|Nebraska
|63.58
|4
|Virginia
|62.90
|5
|Kansas
|62.58
|6
|Idaho
|61.97
|7
|South Dakota
|60.79
|8
|Washington
|60.54
|9
|Minnesota
|60.09
|10
|Delaware
|60.01
|11
|Wisconsin
|59.96
|12
|Massachusetts
|59.94
|13
|Florida
|59.69
|14
|New Hampshire
|59.59
|15
|Iowa
|59.14
|16
|Montana
|58.76
|17
|Oklahoma
|57.93
|18
|Wyoming
|57.60
|19
|Maryland
|57.04
|20
|North Carolina
|57.03
|21
|California
|56.48
|22
|New Jersey
|55.88
|23
|Hawaii
|55.42
|24
|Missouri
|54.46
|25
|Arizona
|54.23
|26
|Vermont
|54.21
|27
|North Dakota
|54.20
|28
|New York
|53.94
|29
|Georgia
|53.51
|30
|Connectictu
|52.98
|31
|Maine
|52.76
|32
|Pennsylvania
|52.75
|33
|Oregon
|52.64
|34
|Rhode Island
|52.63
|35
|Arkansas
|52.57
|36
|Ohio
|51.50
|37
|Nevada
|50.59
|38
|Illinois
|50.58
|39
|Texas
|49.81
|40
|Michigan
|49.50
|41
|New Mexico
|48.03
|42
|Tennessee
|47.48
|43
|Alabama
|45.33
|44
|West Virginia
|45.31
|45
|Indiana
|45.13
|46
|Alaska
|42.98
|47
|South Carolina
|42.00
|48
|Mississippi
|41.30
|49
|Kentucky
|36.61
|50
|Louisiana
|35.95
View the full ranking for each metric and the methodology on WalletHub.