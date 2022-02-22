South Carolina ranks 9th on WalletHub’s ‘Most Sinful State’ list

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Personal finance website WalletHub has ranked South Carolina in the top ten on a list of “Most Sinful States” for this year.

Each state in the U.S “has its own virtues and vices,” according to WalletHub, which posted the list as part of a national study.

South Carolina took the number nine spot on the list with anger and greed being the 3rd most sinful behavior in the state.

In addition, South Carolina ranks fifth for most thefts per capita, which would correlate to the state’s tenth-ranked sin, jealousy.

Nevada topped the list overall.

Click here for the full list and for more details.