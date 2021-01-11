South Carolina ranks among worst states to raise family, new study finds

The skyline of Myrtle Beach on the Grand Strand. (Getty Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina ranked among the worst states to raise a family in a new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub.

The study compared all 50 states with 52 different metrics of family-friendliness, including median household income, housing affordability and the unemployment rate, among other things.

Out of the 50 states, South Carolina came in at 43rd overall, according to the study. The state ranked 41st in family fun, 38th in health and safety, 38th in education and childcare, 44th in affordability, and 27th in socio-economics.

South Carolina ranked fifth in lowest childcare costs but 47th in infant mortality rate, according to the study.

Massachusetts ranked most family-friendly while New Mexico ranked least family-friendly. The below map from WalletHub shows each state’s ranking, with the darker color denoting a better ranking.

North Carolina ranked slightly better, at 38.

Read the full methodology used for the study — including the weights for each metric — at WalletHub.