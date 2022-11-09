CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Incumbent Republican Nancy Mace has secured a second term in the U.S. House representing South Carolina’s First Congressional District.

Mace beat out her Democratic challenger, Dr. Annie Andrews, a pediatrician at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

Mace was first elected to the U.S. House in 2020, ousting Democrat Joe Cunningham and becoming the first Republican woman to represent the state in Congress.

In June 2022, she won her party’s primary nomination and a chance to keep her seat by defeating Trump-backed candidate Katie Arrington.

From 2018 to 2020, she represented the 99th district in the South Carolina House of Representatives, covering Hanahan, northeast Mount Pleasant and Daniel Island.

Mace was born on Fort Bragg in North Carolina, and received a degree in business administration from the Citadel before earning a master’s degree in journalism and mass communication from the University of Georgia.