South Carolina rep wants to ax income tax for military vets

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — State lawmakers are pushing for a bill that would eliminate income taxation on veterans who receive retirement income.

South Carolina is one out of 12 states that has not eliminated income tax for military retirees who receive military benefits.

Neighboring states like North Carolina, Florida and Tennessee have already adopted this law.

In South Carolina, veterans who served at least 20 years receive a partial tax exemption on their military benefits.

The South Carolina of Veteran Affairs said it sees many veterans under the age of 65 leaving the state after they retire, and believes it’s because they are required to pay taxes.

Rep. Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, said South Carolina needs young, retired veterans who will take on a new job once they’re done with the military.

“My goal with this bill is to eliminate all military retirement income from taxation, regardless of how old you are and how much you make,” Smith said. “I just think you need to be fully exempt that’s what most other states are doing, and I think S.C. needs to follow the other states to be competitive with them.”

Smith said there’s a workforce issue in South Carolina. There are more jobs than they can fill, but he believes this bill will help employers fill those vacant positions.

“It will attract military veterans from all over the country to come and retire in this great state and be a part of our workforce, and continue to make us stronger economically, and continue to enhance our state in the end, in the way in our culture and our diversity and everything else that we enjoy here, ” Smith said.

Army veteran Elijah Green said that this is the least the state could do.

Green said that having a job keeps him alive, and with the extra money he would be able to buy the resources he needs to get to his dialysis appointments. But he wants Congress to also focus on helping them find jobs after they retire.

“Once we come off that military high that we’re on, we ought to be able to walk into a facility and see if we can find a job there,” Green said.

Smith said the state loves veterans and appreciates their service, and they wants them to come and be successful in South. Smith said legislators are making the investments by doing these things to make sure that happens.

The money that the state would lose from tax revenue would be invested back into the state by veterans who are in the work force, according to the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs.