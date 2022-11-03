COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina’s election leaders say they have seen record numbers when it comes to early voting for the Nov. 8 midterms.

“The record for most voters voting early in one day was broken again with almost 50,000 ballots cast at early voting centers yesterday,” the South Carolina Election Commission said.

By the end of the day on Wednesday, more than 383,000 people had voted early and approximately 48,000 ballots had been returned out of the 63,000 that were issued.

“All told, 431,000 South Carolinians have already voted in the 2022 General Election,” officials said.

With only a few days to go before the election, state officials think that pre-election day turnout will continue to rise ‘significantly.’

The early voting window closes on Nov. 5. Anyone who wants to vote before Election Day can stop by a designated early voting site between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

To see locations and review a sample ballot, click here for the Election Commission’s official website. Voters will be asked to present their photo ID when checking in to vote.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day.