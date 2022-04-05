TOWNVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A South Carolina representative is facing more than 100 ethic charges after failing to deposit contributions into a campaign bank account.

A House committee accused Republican Rep. Jonathon Hill from Townsville of using campaign funds to pay for his personal mortgage.

Hill is facing the following charges:

-61 counts of failing to deposit Anedot contributions into a campaign account within 15 days of receipt

-13 counts of failing to make campaign expenditures from his campaign bank account

-12 counts of failing to deposit check contributions into a campaign bank within 15 days of receipt

-11 counts failing to report expenditures paid from the campaign bank account

-Six counts of failing to report itemized contributions of more than $100.

-Seven counts of failing to deposit contributions into a campaign bank account

-Four counts of failing to report contributions exceeding $100 on an Oct. 10 2020 Campaign Disclosure Report

-Six counts of failing to report un-itemized contributions less than $100 dollars on each of the following CDRs: Jan. 10 2020, April 10, 2020, 2020 Pre-Election July 10, 2020, October 10, 2020 and January 10, 2021

-Three counts of using campaign funds for personal expenditures

-One count for failing to maintain a record of contributions received

-One count for making campaign expenditure from a rally fundraising account instead of a campaign bank account.

A formal public hearing will be held within 30 days.