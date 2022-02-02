South Carolina resident shoots and kills intruder during burglary

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight burglary that left one person dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called about 2:20 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Deana Lane in Blacksburg. That’s where deputies said Roger Robertson, 29, forced his way into the home and assaulted one of the residents.

“I received a call about 2:30 this morning from my mom,” Lee Tallent, a relative of the resident said. “She was very erratic, barely speaking.”

He told 7News that it was a moment of disbelief when he was awakened by a call informing him that his brother had been involved in a shooting.

“Once I got it out of her, I realized there had been a shooting at my mom’s residence,” he said. “After talking to her a little bit, we had figured out that my little brother had fired a shot,” Tallent said. “Somebody had broke into the house, busted through the front door and started attacking my little brother with an object.”

The sheriff’s office said the resident, feared for their safety, then fired a single round, hitting Robertson in the chest.

“My little brother was just able, thank God, able to access his handgun and fire a point shot,” Tallent said. “It makes me feel like I wish I had been here. Me and my brother are real close. We are like night and day, but we are real close. I’ve always had his back, and he’s always had my back. And so, I hate that I wasn’t here to help him.”

Robertson fled the scene in a waiting vehicle that was driven to Cherokee Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 3:28 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.

The resident was also taken to the hospital and treated for injuries sustained during the burglary.

Now, family members are piecing together the overnight encounter and counting their blessings.

“I’ve been here with my mom for a couple of hours, and she’s been pretty upset,” Tallent said. “She’s tore up about it and I know my little brother is tore up about it too. The last thing he would ever want is to take somebody’s life.”

Investigators have determined that Robertson was known by the victim prior to the burglary.