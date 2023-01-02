GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — Emergency funding for South Carolina’s SNAP households will end on Jan. 31, according to the state Department of Social Services.

The emergency SNAP funding for needy families has been in place since March 2020. Qualified families will continue to receive monthly SNAP benefits, just not the extra emergency funds will continue without the emergency assistance.

The manager at Quality Foods in Greer said a huge percentage of shoppers use SNAP and will be affected.

“We have a lot, probably 40-50% of our business actually does that,” Junior Holder said.

Holder said the change will be tough on shoppers.

“If you get X amount of dollars and all of a sudden, you get X amount more, you tend to live off of what you get more,” he said. “But when they cut you back, it’s hard on them for a little while.”

Holder said it won’t have a huge impact on the store.

“It’ll hurt them more than it will us,” he said.

Victoria Fitzgerald is one of many who has benefitted from the emergency benefits.

“I am a single mother of two kids, a toddler and I also have a newborn,” Fitzgerald said. “It kind of worries me because the price of everything is going up. And that extra allotment that was going on for the pandemic and stuff, that really, really helped a lot.”

She said she is making sacrifices to be able to provide for her children.

“I’ve been living off, like, ramen noodles and things of peanut butter and jelly, as it is, due to the price of everything,” she said.

Now, she’s worried about what else she will have to give up.

“How am I going to go about making sure they have what they need?” Fitzgerald said.

She said she hopes people won’t be cut off from the emergency allotments completely.

“I’m hoping they can come to some sort of resolution, or some kind of compromise,” she said. “If not the full amount, maybe just half or a third.”

SNAP recipients will be able to view their monthly SNAP benefit amount and emergency allotment amount online starting on Jan. 3.