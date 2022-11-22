Lance Corporal Devin Kugler is released from the hospital after being critically injured in a hit-and-run.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A Chic-Fil-A in Greenville began a fundraiser Monday to benefit a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper that was injured in a hit-and-run last month.

Lance Corporal Devin Kugler and Trooper B. Stuhmer were struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop on Sunday, Oct. 16. Stuhmer was treated and released from the hospital, but Kugler was critically injured.

Kugler, following several surgeries, was released from the hospital on Nov. 11 and is on the road to recovery.

Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway announced on social media Monday that the Chic-Fil-A on Pelham Road was starting a ‘Cookies For Kugler’ campaign to run through Christmas. A percentage of proceeds from every six-pack of cookies sold will go to the Kugler family.

The community, along with multiple agencies, rallied in support of Kugler at a ‘Light Em Up’ event in early November in Berea.

“Devin, he’s recovering and he needs our support and we’re going to give him that, but it’s also nice to see support from our brothers and sisters from our surrounding agencies,” said Sergeant Joe Hovis at the event.

“We cannot accurately express the depth of our gratitude and the love for everyone we have met through this challenge,” said Kugler’s wife, Mandie.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Roger Seawright on Oct. 16 with hit-and-run with great bodily harm, hit-and-run with minor personal injury and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.