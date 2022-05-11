CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The U.S. Department of Labor said Monday that thousands of dollars in tips have been recovered for workers at a downtown Charleston restaurant who had been forced to participate in an illegal tip pool.

According to the Labor Department, management at 167 Raw on King Street “required tipped employees to share tips illegally,” splitting the funds between “management and other typically non-tipped employees.” The restaurant also “failed to pay tipped employees the difference between their direct wages and the federal minimum wage” and paid less than the federal requirement for overtime rates.

The investigation found that 92 workers were shortchanged by $624,017.

Jamie Benefiel, district director of the Wage and Hour Division said such violations “are common in the restaurant industry, and they can quickly add up to costly consequences.”

Benefiel said “restaurant industry employers must know and comply with federal requirements to claim the tip credit” and that “retaining and recruiting workers is more difficult when employers fail to respect workers’ rights and pay them their full wages.”

The restaurant issued the following statement: