UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A worker at Burger King is facing charges for allegedly tampering with a customer’s food in early July.

Union police said Jaime Christine Major allegedly took french fries that were placed in the trash can after a complaint and then dumped them into a container where fresh fries were placed on top. She then allegedly mixed the fries together and served them to customers.

The alleged incident happened on July 9. Police said officers were called at about 9:15 a.m. to investigate a disturbance at the restaurant on North Duncan Bypass.

Dispatchers said that a person in the restaurant reported that two women arguing with staff members. A second call was received soon after from the manager, who reported that unruly customers were making threats and throwing things.

When officers arrived, they could hear people arguing inside the building. They tried to talk to the women, advising them to calm down and that there were other ways to handle the situation.

Major was charged with unlawful, malicious tampering with human drug products or food.