South Carolina Sales Tax Free Weekend begins today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Shoppers in South Carolina won’t pay sales tax on qualifying purchases as part of the the State’s 20th sales tax free weekend.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue reports, shoppers in the Palmettos State have saved between $2 and $3 million dollars in previous tax free holidays.

People most often use this as a time to stock up on back to school necessities, as most of those items qualify for the 6 percent tax exclusion. You can find a list of items that are included in this weekend’s event by clicking here.

Emily Coke is the General Manager of the Tanger Outlets on 501 in Myrtle Beach, she tells News13, shoppers say they see a big difference on their receipts.

“Some people that live you know in Georgetown or outside this area wait until this weekend to come out and do all their shopping for back to school,” Coke says.

Coke says stores have been preparing for the “Black Friday of Summer” all week.

“They’ve been working all week long trying to get stocked up and get ready to go,” Coke says. “Some will have deliveries even on Friday, got to be prepared for the weekend. We’ve actually we’ve extended our hours.”

Many local retailers are having additional sales and incentives to get shoppers in the door. Tanger Outlets is extending its hours for the weekend, and offering customers coupons for certain stores.