South Carolina school board member left grandchildren in car during board meeting, sheriff’s office says

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A South Carolina school board member is accused of leaving her grandchildren in a car during a board meeting, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Wednesday announced an investigation into Dorchester District Two (DD2) School Board member Barbara Crosby for possible child endangerment.

According to DCSO, Crosby left her two grandchildren — ages four and nine — in her car during a Sept. 1 board meeting because she was late.

An off-duty deputy reported that he “heard a loud banging coming from the outer front door entrance” around 5:00 p.m. When he opened the door, Crosby reportedly said she was late and that she left the kids in her car.

She told a DD2 security guard the same, and directed him to go watch the kids while she was in the meeting.

Deputies reportedly told Crosby that she could not leave the kids in the car, but she ignored them.

When they went to check out the car, deputies found it parked near the front of the building, still running, with the keys still inside, and all of the doors locked.

Deputies were able to get into the car after the older child unlocked the doors. The kids told deputies that they could not go into the building because they had been exposed to COVID, according to the police report.

The children’s mother picked them up roughly 20 minutes later.

According to the police report, “a further investigation will determine if [Crosby] violated South Carolina state law.”