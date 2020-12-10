South Carolina school district to file lawsuit against e-cigarette company, Juul

FILE – In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Teen vapers prefer Juul and mint is the #1 flavor among many of them, suggesting a shift after the company’s fruit and dessert flavors were removed from retail stores, new U.S. research suggests. The results are in a pair of studies published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, including a report from the Food and Drug Administration and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicating that the U.S. teen vaping epidemic shows no signs of slowing down. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees voted on Tuesday to sue the makers of JUUL e-cigarettes for targeting school-age children in their marketing.

Board of Trustees Chairwoman Lynda Leventis-Wells said the board agreed to pursue legal action against the makers of JUUL e-cigarettes for purposely targeting its products to school-age children and the impact that it has had on the School District.