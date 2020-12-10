South Carolina school district to file lawsuit against e-cigarette company, Juul

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees voted on Tuesday to sue the makers of JUUL e-cigarettes for targeting school-age children in their marketing.
Board of Trustees Chairwoman Lynda Leventis-Wells said the board agreed to pursue legal action against the makers of JUUL e-cigarettes for purposely targeting its products to school-age children and the impact that it has had on the School District.
“This week, the Board of Trustees voted to protect the health and safety of students. We agreedand its students. Greenville County Schools was one of the first school districts in South Carolina to officially ban e-cigarettes and vaping products on school property. We also partnered with the Red Ribbon Campaign to educate young people on the dangers of tobacco-use. The District will continue to advocate for and protect the health of its students.”Board of Trustees Chairwoman Lynda Leventis-Wells