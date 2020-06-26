South Carolina school districts receive metrics for low, medium and high COVID-19 spread

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – DHEC released a system they have established to determine Low, Medium and High spread of COVID-19 to South Carolina school districts Thursday.

The spread rating is based on three data points: two-week cumulative incidence rate, trend in incidence rate, and two-week percent positive rate.

DHEC will average the three categories to establish an overall rating of Low, Medium or High for each county.

According to recommendations from the AccelerateED Task Force, schools districts with a spread rating of Low should work on a modified traditional schedule. Districts with a Medium rating should work on a hybrid schedule with only a portion of staff and students in the physical school building.

Districts with a High rating are recommended to work on a full distance learning schedule with no students in the physical school building. Horry County is currently listed as high.

Click here to see current county ratings.

Below is a breakdown of the data points and categories from DHEC: