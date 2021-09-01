South Carolina school report cards for 2020-21 are out, Spearman says she’s ‘deeply concerned’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The release of the 2021 South Carolina School Report Cards comes with some words of advice from education leaders as districts continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic for the second straight school year.

The results of the annual assessments given to students at the end of the 2020 school year aren’t where education leaders wanted them to be, but they need to be taken with a grain of salt because there were so many variables, Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said, adding that’s it would be next to impossible to compare results to previous years.

All standardized assessments have to be controlled, Spearman said. That means tests have to be given at the exact same time, the exact same way, with instructions read the same way. Students also need to be in attendance the correct number of days in order for the assessments to be done properly.

“COVID threw a lot of that out the window,” she said. “And therefore, the results, you have to take that into consideration as you look at these results. I’m not a statistician, not an expert in this, but just good old common sense tells you that this was not a good testing situation.”

This year’s report cards include show data that includes academic achievement levels for English and math, graduation rates, average teacher pay, whether students are college or career ready and per-student spending.

Individual districts did not receive a letter grade based on the test results. However, individual schools receive one of five ratings: excellent, good, average, below average and unsatisfactory.

Spearman said education leaders anticipated that this year’s result would be different because of the pandemic She said she is not shocked by the results, but is “deeply concerned.”

State education leaders asked the U.S. Department of Education to waive accountability ratings and some reporting requirements but that request was denied, according to Spearman.

“It’s very difficult to validate the information with all the many variables that were so different for our students as they dealt with COVID in their communities, with some schools being able to open before others,” she said. “We knew that this assessment data would need to be looked at very, very carefully, keeping in mind the context of how the assessment was done.”

Spearman said one major concern is the results among younger students. For third-graders, it was their first time taking the tests and overall they did not show as much growth as education leaders had hoped they would. However, older students showed some growth over previous assessments.

“I think the question here is not so focused on these results but what are we going to do about them,” she said, adding that state leaders have been working with districts to prioritize the things that need to be taught at each grade level to “accelerate” students’ learning.

“It’s not so much learning loss, because so many of them never got the instruction to lose it.” she said. “It’s more about us being very focused, prioritizing the standards that need to be taught at these levels.”

Here is how school districts in the News13 coverage area performed on key metrics. Go to https://www.screportcards.com/ to view full report cards.

GRADUATION RATE

Darlington: 91.5%

Dillon District 3 – 84.9

Dillon District 4 – 84.3%

Florence One: 91.2%

Florence Two: 76.8%

Florence Three: 69.3%

Florence Four: 63.3%

Florence Five: 83.5%

Georgetown: 87.2%

Horry: 82.7%

Marion: 81.4%

Marlboro: 81.1%

TEACHERS RETURNING FROM PREVIOUS YEAR

Darlington: 87.5%

Dillon District 3 – 91%

Dillon District 4 – 91.6%

Florence One: 88.7%

Florence Two: 94.7%

Florence Three: 82.9%

Florence Four: 82.2%

Florence Five: 96.3%

Georgetown: 90%

Horry: 94.4%

Marion: $83.6

Marlboro: 80.7%

STUDENTS IN GRADUATION COHORT WHO ARE CAREER READY

Darlington: 62.6%

Dillon District 3: 61.3%

Dillon District 4: 38.7%

Florence One: 50.7%

Florence Two: $54.7%

Florence Three: 32.1%

Florence Four: 6.1%

Florence Five: 54.1%

Georgetown: 64.6%

Horry: 65.2%

Marion: 34.7%

Marlboro: 24.1%

TOTAL PER PUPIL EXPENDITURE

Darlington: $12,167

Dillon District 3 – $8,735

Dillon District 4 – $10,278

Florence One: $11,737

Florence Two: $9,448

Florence Three: $11,579

Florence Four: $14,915

Florence Five: $10,676

Georgetown: $12,129

Horry: $10,676

Marion: $12,655

Marlboro: $11,691

AVERAGE TEACHER’S SALARY

Darlington: $51,496

Dillon District 3 – 48,346

Dillon District 4 – $47,784

Florence One: $50,702

Florence Two: $51,401

Florence Three: $50,273

Florence Four: $46,167

Florence Five: $51,038

Georgetown: $53,530

Horry: $55,446

Marion: $46,474

Marlboro: $47,345

INCIDENTS OF BULLYING

Incidents not included in 2021 report

IN-SCHOOL SUSPENSIONS

Incidents not included in 2021 report