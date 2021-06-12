South Carolina school surprises staff member with new car

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA)- When Greenwood School District 50 said one of its hardest working employees was having trouble getting to work, the community came to the rescue.

Hodges Elementary School is home to about 300 students, 30 teachers, and one very special staff member who just received a gift that he says will change his life forever.

His name is Robert Williams. Students call him Mr. Robert.

“This isn’t a job where you say good morning and you go about your business,” Williams said. “This is a job where you say ‘Good morning. How are you today?’ and that means how are you today.”

Williams does the work that most people don’t want to do, like mopping the floors and scrubbing the windows. And he does it with a bright smile, getting to know everyone he crosses paths with.

“If you were to stop and tell me how you are, I’m going to stand there and listen to you,” Williams said.

For years, he’s been driving an old pickup truck to and from the school. But the already tough job got a little tougher when the truck started to break down.

“Bit by bit things kept happening,” he said.

It became a burden and even though he still had that bright smile, staff caught wind of the issue. It wasn’t long before he was surprised with a brand-new car, a gift from the Hodges Elementary School staff.

“It’s a small blessing, just a little wish,” Williams said, “Just a step like this, for them to keep me here and to keep me coming is very important.”

Every time he gets into the car he says, with a bright smile, he’ll think about, “How much people care for me made this happen. Every time I ever look at it, that’s what I think. It’s there and it exists because other people cared about me more than I ever imagined.”

Williams isn’t sporting his new vehicle quite yet. He said he is waiting for some tags that need to come in the mail. He said he is excited for the day he can ride through town and wave to everyone in his new car.