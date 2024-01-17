COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The head of the South Carolina Department of Transportation will be retiring in the spring.

Christy Hall, who announced her plans on Wednesday, will retire on March 31. She has served as the state’s Secretary of Transportation since being appointed in July 2015 by then-Gov. Nikki Haley.

Hall came to the agency after being recruited during her final year in the Civil Engineering program at Clemson University and has since served in myriad roles, including front-line experience in design, project management, construction management, and road and bridge maintenance before moving into district and headquarters leadership roles.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work alongside the men and women of the S.C. Department of Transportation to serve the people of South Carolina,” Hall said in her announcement. “I am thankful to Governor Haley, Governor McMaster, and the SCDOT Commission for the opportunity to serve as the agency head during the past decade when South Carolina has experienced unprecedented levels of road and bridge work in every county of the state.”

Hall also thanked the state General Assembly for recognizing the need to boost funding for infrastructure and to “continuously evaluate those funding levels to keep pace with rapidly evolving business, residential and economic development needs,” she said.

Gov. Henry McMaster said Hall will be remembered as one of the greatest transportation secretaries in state history.

“Her unparalleled expertise and relentless work ethic have allowed SCDOT to flourish under her leadership. Whether responding to natural disasters or spearheading transformative infrastructure projects, she has consistently delivered for the people of South Carolina. She leaves a legacy of excellence and has placed the agency in a position to continue to drive our state forward,” he said.

During her time with SCDOT, Hall helped to restore the agency’s finances and financial reputation, developing and leading the strategic 10-year plan, and accelerating critical interstate widening projects.

She has also been recognized for her ability to work with industry partners to deliver results on major infrastructure projects. Hall led the agency through multiple disasters like the thousand-year flood in 2015 and evacuations ahead of hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

“Under her leadership and in partnership with law enforcement, South Carolina had its first successful coastal evacuation that included reversing traffic along major interstate routes,” SCDOT said.