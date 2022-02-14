South Carolina sees needed boost in breast milk donations

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – As the pandemic shut down offices across the state, medical professionals didn’t know what to expect when it came to the donated breast milk supply.

But staying home has led to an unexpected outcome – an increase in donations as mothers have had the time, space and ability to pump.

“We could always use more donations, but right now, we’re staying afloat,” said Alison Chapman, the medical director of the Mother’s Milk Bank of South Carolina, which was developed by the Medical University of South Carolina.

Donations can be lifesaving for premature, low-weight and sick babies whose mothers are not available to produce enough milk on their own. Compared to formula, donated milk is easier on a baby’s intestinal system, lowers an infant’s chances of developing an infection and often leads to a shorter hospital stay.

In South Carolina, that need is one of the greatest in the nation. The state had the fourth-highest rate of preterm births in 2005, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with 15.6% of babies being born before the 37th week of pregnancy.

By 2019, that situation had improved, with the state moving into eighth place, with 11.47% of babies being born preterm.

“There are always babies in need of donor milk,” Chapman said.

The increase comes at a time where the pandemic has led to a sharp drop in other types of donations, with the American Red Cross reporting one of the greatest blood shortages in recent years.

A combination of factors have made donating more mom-friendly within the last couple of years. The bank now has more than 20 donation sites, with six new openings – including the first in Horry County, located at the Clemson Cooperative Extension site at 1949 Industrial Park Road in Conway.

The other factor has been a consequence of working from home, which gave mothers the time and space to pump. Of the donors, 79% work, with the average donor between the ages of 32 and 40 years old.

The bank had 44 donors from October to December, with 25,000 ounces of milk donated. During that same time, 21,670 ounces were distributed in the state, with the highest amounts sent to the pediatric centers that take care of the sickest infants.

Chapman said the milk the bank receives each week is being utilized.

“We are gratefully appreciative, and the babies of South Carolina are appreciative of their efforts and their time,” she said.

Since opening in 2015, the bank has had about 800 donors. That’s been growing, Chapman said, as social media, information at pediatrician offices and word of mouth has increased awareness of the issue.

There’s a variety of reasons she’s heard about why people donate. Some moms had a preterm baby who received donor milk, and want to pay it forward. For those who have lost a baby, it can help them grieve. Others have the time, motivation and extra milk supply to donate.

“It takes a special person, a right mix of factors, and those are the women we rely on, and we appreciate all their help and support,” Chapman said.

Mothers can qualify if they are considered generally healthy, do not smoke, do not use illegal drugs and are willing to undergo a blood test. The process starts with a 10 to 15 minute home screening and by filling out an informational packet.

Donation sites are located throughout the state.