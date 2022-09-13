Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) leaves the Capitol following a series of nomination votes on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday announced a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks at the federal level.

The Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act would prohibit doctors from performing abortions after 15 weeks with exceptions for rape, incest and if the mother’s life is at risk, according to an announcement.

The bill would also allow states to ban abortions sooner than 15 weeks.

“Our legislation, which bans abortion after 15 weeks gestation, will put the United States abortion policy in line with other developed nations such as France, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, and other European nations,” Graham said in a news release.

Graham held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to announce the legislation.

