CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina will launch a “listening tour” in Charleston focused on faith in America.

Scott is set to deliver remarks at the Charleston County GOP dinner and commemorate Black History Month on Thursday, according to his representatives.

The event comes just one day after former Gov. Nikki Haley formally announced her presidential campaign during an event held in downtown Charleston.

Scott has long been rumored to run for president himself, although he has not personally said whether he plans to run for the nation’s highest office in 2024.

Thursday night’s event will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Citadel Alumni Center. He will travel on Wednesday to Des Moines, Iowa, for another event on his listening tour.