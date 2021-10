COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senate Finance Chairman Hugh Leatherman (R-Florence) is in hospice care, according to a report from the Post and Courier.

The paper reports Leatherman recently had a stay in a hospital.

News13 has reached out to Leatherman’s office for comment and we are waiting to hear back.

Leatherman has been a member of the South Carolina senate since 1981.

