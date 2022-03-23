COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — A bill that would ban transgender athletes from competing in female sports in South Carolina is headed to the Senate floor.

The Senate Education Committee on a voice vote on Wednesday advanced the bill after discussing an amended version of the legislation.

The Save Women’s Sports Act (S.531) would prohibit transgender athletes at public middle and high schools from competing in girls’ or women’s sports.

The bill was filed by Sen. Richard Cash, R-Anderson. He amended the bill to mirror a House version that is still in committee. The senate bill now would apply to private schools who compete with public schools, along with public colleges and universities in South Carolina.

“The first question that I’ve been asked about this is, ‘Why do we need this?’ ” Cash said. “The South Carolina High School League has a policy. But I ask why should we wait for something to happen in South Carolina similar to something that already happened in Connecticut?”

The SC High School League testified to lawmakers about four transgender students who have gone through the process for waivers to compete in female sports since it was implemented in 2017. Two of those waiver requests were granted.

During the committee meeting, Democrats and some Republicans on the panel questioned whether the amended bill was actually ready for debate on the Senate floor.

“This bill right here is not ready for prime-time,” Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Horry County, chairman of the Education Committee,said.

Hembree said it fails to address the impact the amended bill would have on public colleges and universities, private schools that compete with public schools and how intersex students would be impacted. He suggested carrying the bill over to a later date to hear from colleges and private schools, but that motion failed.

There were also concerns about whether South Carolina would be banned from hosting NCAA championship events in the state. Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg County, said, “There have been some indications much like when we lost tournaments when we were flying the Confederate flag — we may lose tournaments like we had during the past weekend in Greenville.”

“Texas adopted this law and they’re playing the Sweet 16 there this weekend,” Sen. Scott Talley, R-Spartanburg County, said.

Supporters said the bill would ensure competition remains fair in female sports, while critics said it targets transgender youth in South Carolina and could lead to even more mental health problems.

The bill is now headed to the Senate floor. It’s the first transgender sports ban to hit the floor in either chamber.