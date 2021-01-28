South Carolina Senate passes bill outlawing most abortions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has passed a bill that would outlaw almost all abortions in the state.

The 30-13 vote Thursday overcomes years of hurdles after Republicans won new seats in last year’s elections. The Senate vote is likely the final hurdle for the bill.

If signed into law, it would ban abortions in South Carolina at the time in which a heartbeat is detectable, effectively bringing legal abortions down from 20 weeks to just six to eight weeks. The bill as passed includes exceptions for pregnancies as the result of rape, incest, or a medical emergency to protect the life of the mother.

It has passed the House easily in previous years and Gov. Henry McMaster has repeatedly said he will sign it as soon as he can.

The measure requires doctors to use an ultrasound to try to detect a fetal heartbeat if they think pregnant women are at least eight weeks along.

An allegation of rape or incest must be reported to the sheriff in the county in which the abortion was performed, no later than twenty-four hours after performing or inducing an abortion.

The South Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus issued the following statement: “We would like the women and girls of South Carolina to know that this is not the end— this bill will not hold up in court. This abortion ban will be struck down like every other abortion ban in every other state that has attempted before this one. What was done today was entirely political theater to appease extremists. Republican Senators showed you today that they want to deny you of your constitutional rights, but they ultimately will not be successful.”