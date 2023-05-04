MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A bill to ban the Carolina Squat vehicle modification in South Carolina passed the Senate Thursday and will head to the governor’s desk.

The South Carolina Senate passed the bill 37-1, a day after it passed unanimously in the South Carolina House with a 102-0 vote.

The bill would prevent modifications to vehicles in which the front fenders of vehicles would be four or more inches above the height of the rear fender.

Those in violation would be fined $100 for a first offense. A second offense would result in a $200 fine. Third or subsequent offenses would involve a fine of $300 and a 12-month driver’s license suspension from the time of conviction.

Only offenses within five years of each other count as prior offenses, according to the bill.

The law would go into effect 180 days after being signed by Gov. Henry McMaster. For the first 180 days after going into effect, only warnings would be given.