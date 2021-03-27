South Carolina Senate passes own bill to ticket slow left lane drivers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has passed a bill to fine people who don’t get over from the left lane of a three-lane highway when overtaken by traffic.

The version passed by the Senate fines drivers $25 but does not add any points to their license when they clog the left lane. The House passed its own version of the bill, which included a $200 fine.

The House can either accept the Senate version, or the two chambers will have to work out a compromise. Similar proposals have been frequently debated in recent years at the General Assembly, but have not passed.