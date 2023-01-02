BEAUFORT, SC (WSPA) — A South Carolina state senator has apologized after he was ticketed for public intoxication on Sunday

According to a news release from Sen. Tom Davis’ office, the senator left a social gathering where alcohol was consumed and recognized that he should not be driving. He pulled his vehicle into a nearby parking lot, disengaged it, and sat in it for over an hour before he was approached by a Lexington police officer and given the ticket.

Davis cooperated with the officer and was not charged with driving under the influence.

The news release contained Davis’ apology.

“I am ashamed and embarrassed by what happened last night and I want to say I’m sorry to my family and to my constituents,” he said. “I’m not going to deflect or excuse this mistake. Instead, I am going to learn from it and move forward with a greater sense of responsibility.

“I look forward to the opportunity to prove to my family and my constituents that I have learned from this mistake.”

Davis represents District 46, which includes Beaufort and Jasper counties.