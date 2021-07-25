South Carolina senators to hold first of 10 public redistricting hearings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group of South Carolina senators will travel across the state this week conducting public hearings on how to draw districts for the state House and Senate and the U.S. House.

The Senate subcommittee handling redistricting is holding the first of 10 hearings over the next three weeks before lawmakers use the 2020 U.S. Census data to draw new maps. They want to hear what citizens want and don’t want to be done.

This week’s hearings are planned Tuesday at the Gressette Building on the Statehouse grounds in Columbia; Wednesday at Central Carolina Technical College in Sumter; and Thursday at York Technical College in Rock Hill. All of the hearings begin at 6:30 p.m.