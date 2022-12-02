ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The York County Sheriff’s Office has begun investigating the use of public money by Charlotte Panthers’ owner David Tepper and GTRE, a development arm of Tepper’s organization.

This comes in light of the failed $800 million Panthers’ training facility project in Rock Hill.

Deputies said the investigation is ‘simply an inquiry’ and ‘should not create any inference that any party has committed wrongdoing.’

The statement did not indicate what prompted the investigation. Queen City News has asked for clarification.

Below is the complete joint statement from York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett:

“An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the transfer to, and subsequent use of public money by the Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and GTRE, the company created to oversee the construction of the Panthers training facility, was initiated by the York County Sheriff to determine whether any laws were violated during that process.

The Attorney General, Solicitor Kevin Brackett’s Office, and the State Law Enforcement Division have partnered with us to provide additional resources and assistance and we will work together to ensure that all relevant information is gathered so that a fair and just outcome can be reached.”

The sheriff’s office had no further comment.

In response to the investigation, GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC released the following statement: