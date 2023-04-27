MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The shrimping scene on Shem Creek looks like something out of a movie, but behind the scenes, shrimping is not so cinematic. It’s hard work.

“We get here in the morning,” said Cindy Tarvin, the owner of Tarvin Seafood, which supplies shrimp to more than 75 buyers in Charleston. “Our first order of business is to get restaurant orders ready.”

In 12 years of business, Cindy and her son, Kola Tarvin, have seen the tides shift a lot in the industry but nothing like they have the last two years — especially when it comes to fuel prices.

“[A] couple boats just this year have left the creek,” Kola Tarvin said.

Cindy Tarvin said fuel prices have skyrocketed, and it has a ripple effect on their business.

“It was almost $5 at the end of last season, per gallon,” she said.

She said they are spending hundreds of more dollars to fill up their shrimp boats than in years past.

“If you’re going to lose money because of fuel costs shrimping, you’re going to stay in a lot more than if you can afford to spend the money looking for shrimp,” she said.

A docked shrimp boat means fewer catches; fewer catches means there aren’t as many local shrimp to sell.

“Then, we have to go to other places that are up and down the East Coast that may be catching shrimp and purchase shrimp from them,” Kola Tarvin said.

However, despite the frustrations at the gas pump, the Tarvins are staying positive.

“It has its ups and downs but all we can hope for is one of the best years we’ve ever had,” Kola Tarvin said.

Cindy Tarvin said they have seen a slight decrease in fuel prices over the last month and that she hopes it will keep going down before the official start of the shrimping season in July.