South Carolina soldier killed during Korean War to be buried in August in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina soldier killed in the Korean War will be buried in his hometown this summer, more than 70 years after he went missing in action.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Thursday it had accounted for Army Pfc. Louis N. Crosby, 18, of Orangeburg last year.

Crosby was reported missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. Officials said his remains could not be recovered after the battle.

Crosby’s remains are among those in 55 caskets returned by North Korea in 2018, following a commitment by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to then-President Donald Trump.

Scientists used anthropological analysis, circumstantial evidence and mitochondrial DNA analysis to identify Crosby. Officials will place a rosette next to his name on the Honolulu Memorial at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, to indicate he has been accounted for.

Crosby will be buried on Aug. 18 in Orangeburg.