South Carolina State delays fall semester because of COVID

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina State University is delaying fall classes by three days to give students more time to get vaccinated as COVID cases spike across the state.

The Orangeburg-based historically black college and university says classes scheduled to start Wednesday for the fall semester will be pushed to next Monday. The school will use the extra time to encourage students to get vaccinated at on-campus clinics and educate them about the virus.

The university says faculty will also be able to plan for virtual classes if the spread of the delta variant worsens. Acting University President Alexander Conyers says SC State is offering vaccine incentives, as are the University of South Carolina and Clemson.