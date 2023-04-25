COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) –State employees in South Carolina will most likely see a pay bump later this year, but exactly how much has yet to be decided.

Both the House and Senate have included pay increases for state employees in their respective budget plans.

The Senate’s budget, approved last week, includes a $2,500 raise for employees making up to $50,000 a year. Anyone making more than that would get a 5% raise. The House’s plan, approved in March, would raise state employee pay by $2,500 for workers making up to $83,000. Anyone making more than that would get a 3% raise.

Critical need positions like state law enforcement, nurses, and mental health professionals could see bigger increases.

The House and Senate will work together in the coming weeks to reach a compromise on the budget.