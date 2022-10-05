Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include corrected dates.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair set for Oct. 12-23 in Columbia will feature live entertainment, 60 rides and at least 90 food stands, featuring everything from fried cookie dough to foot-long corn dogs and salads, according to a news release.

“As the state’s largest event, we take pride that we’re able to showcase South Carolina’s best in food, agriculture, music and much more,” General Manager Nancy Smith said.

Rides and Fun

Flying Jumbos: This kid-friendly ride sends kids spinning in the air.

The Monkey Maze: This monkey-themed, kid-friendly maze is packed with fun and surprise for the kiddos, the news release reads.

Giant Vertigo: Get a view from up high in the sky on this swing ride.

Sky Screamer: Try this ride out if you enjoy heights and high speeds.

“We can’t wait for our guests to have a taste of what makes our state so great,” Smith said. “It’s people and traditions. This year’s South Carolina State Fair will be out of this world with many fair classics you’ve come to expect, but with the addition of so many new and exciting offerings.

Entertainment

CIRCUS at the Fair: This is a free circus that will be held daily. It will feature new acts and a never-before-seen show, the news release reads.

Traveling Moon Exhibit: An international traveling exhibition will be on display.

Music: Bands will perform at 7 p.m. daily.

Heritage Village: There will be a historical display of entertainment, crafts, bowl turning and pottery. There will be an educational glass-blowing experience available to all ages.

Roving Shows and Academic Avenue Stage: A variety of stage shows such as musicals, dance acts, animal acts, and magicians will be featured at the fair.

Your Fair, Your Army

New to the annual fair, this exhibit offers visitors the opportunity to meet and interact with members of the United States Army, South Carolina Army National Guard and the United States Army Cadet Command.

Military representatives will be in available to answer questions and to display various military equipment.

This exhibit is free with fair admission.

Additional activities available at the fair include art and flower exhibits, visits from farm animals, agriculture-related competitions and more.

Daily promotions and special promotional days will be offered. For more information, visit the South Carolina State Fair website.