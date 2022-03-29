MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The statewide Red Flag Fire Alert will be lifted Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

The alert will be lifted beginning at 6 a.m., according to the forestry commission. The commission said the alert is being lifted because conditions have improved and most of the state will return to conditions that are conductive to outdoor burning.

The forestry commission said despite the alert, the agency responded to 95 wildfires that unofficially burned more than 1,200 acres, according to a news release. Thirty-two of those fires have been contained inside firebreaks but still must be monitored.

Despite the alert being lifted, the commission is still urging extreme caution when outdoor burning. Anyone outside of city limits wishing to burn must contact the forestry commission ahead of time.

The alert has been in place since Saturday.