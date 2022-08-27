ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — A high school student in Anderson County was charged Friday after a gun was found on school property, authorities said.

Ronald Coleman, 18, was charged with possession of a firearm on school property after the gun was found at TL Hanna High School.

The gun was spotted between class periods, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said. Coleman was taken into custody by two school resource officers.

No incident occurred involving the gun, and no threats were made by the student, deputies said.

Anderson School District Five Superintendent Kyle Newton confirmed with 7NEWS that the student was arrested without incident.

Coleman was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.