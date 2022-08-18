Scene where a student was hit by a vehicle in Boiling Springs.

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) — A high school student was hit while walking home from school Wednesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

According to Spartanburg School District 2, the Boiling Springs High School student was hit by a vehicle along Blalock Road near Old Furnace Road.

School resource officers, along with other law enforcement officials, first responders and administrators from BSH quickly arrived on the scene.

The student was taken to the hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment, according to district officials.

The mother told the district that he is expected to recover.